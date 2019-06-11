Trial begins for man accused in head-on crash that killed Oklahoma officer

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – The trial for a man accused of killing a Sac-and-Fox police officer in a head-on collision is set to begin this week.

In January of 2017, officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Nathan Graves was killed in a head-on collision along Hwy 99 near the Lincoln and Payne county line.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Graves was driving a Chevy Tahoe southbound on Hwy 99 when a pickup truck, driven by Justin Henley, swerved into his lane.

Investigators say Henley, who was heading northbound, was attempting to pass a car in a no passing zone.

Troopers say both of the drivers took evasive action and ended up colliding head-on in a ditch.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from numerous injuries.

Henley was ultimately charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter for Graves’ death.

Over two years after the deadly crash, the trial for the other driver is now set to begin.

According to online court documents, Henley’s jury trial was set to start on Monday.