× Two Oklahoma men arrested on child sex crimes

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – Canadian, Leflore, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices worked together to arrest two men for Soliciting Sex with a Minor by Use of Technology.

35-year-old Johnathan Bailey from Cowlington, Oklahoma, was arrested May 30 by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office.

40-year-old Kenneth Boudreaux from Wellston, Oklahoma, was arrested May 21 by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Both men were arrested on warrants issued by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in January of 2019 by undercover investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey and Boudreaux both used social media to talk with what they believed to be a 14-year-old female.

Boudreaux told the 14-year-old female he was “horny” and sent to photographs of his private parts to the decoy. He told the undercover investigator he wanted to have her sex with her and asked if he was too old for her.

Boudreaux explained he wanted the decoy to stay the night with him and likes to perform oral sex. He told the decoy about the size of his private parts and asked if she could handle it. Boudreaux provided his cellular number to the decoy and talked about coming to pick her up and take her back to his house.

“It is important we continue this program to take these monsters off the streets. Our children could and quite possibly have fallen victim to the predators. I am so thankful for our partners in law enforcement as we continue to protect our children,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Bailey told the decoy he could get in a lot of trouble talking to her, but told he was sexually excited talking to her. Bailey also told the decoy he would “train her” and for her to call him daddy and/or master.

Bailey began asking the undercover investigator if she was sexually active and how often she had sex. Bailey asked the decoy nude photographs and asked if she was “naughty daddy’s girl.” Bailey told the decoy a story about them having sex and he called the story a “bedtime story.” He would tell the decoy to think of “daddy” when she went to sleep.

Bailey even changed phone numbers to talk with the decoy but quickly identified himself to the undercover deputy. Bailey told the decoy he would get her a pink collar that said “daddy’s girl” on it. He told the undercover deputy fantasies he wanted to have with the fictitious 14-year-old girl including choking her and making her cry during sex. Bailey described to the undercover deputy he wanted to be a master and have the young 14-year-old girl as a sex slave.

Both Kenneth Boudreaux and Johnathan Bailey were transported to Canadian County Jail on arrest warrants for Soliciting Sex with a Minor by Use of Technology. Boudreaux and Bailey’s bonds were set at $25,000 and remain in custody.