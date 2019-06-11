× Want to swim with sharks? Oklahoma Aquarium gives divers chance to swim with sea creatures

JENKS, Okla. – It may sound like something you might try on an exotic vacation, but a local aquarium says that you may soon have a chance to swim with sharks.

The Oklahoma Aquarium will reward one brave scuba diver with the chance to swim with 10 bull sharks.

For the second year in a row, the aquarium in Jenks will select one person to dive with the largest collection of bull sharks in the world.

The contest is part of ‘Sharklahoma,’ a month-long celebration of sharks.

All contest entrants must be certified scuba divers and must be 18-years-old or older.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, July 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be chosen on July 5, and the dive will take place on July 26.

Click here for more information on how to enter.