Woman arrested after allegedly damaging vehicles, police car with machete

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a woman was taken into custody after she allegedly damaged several vehicles, including a police car, with a machete.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to an apartment complex near S.W. 44th St. and Woodward Ave. for a vandalism report.

When officers arrived at the complex, they say they found 37-year-old Shantika Johnson with a machete.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Johnson had “broken out the rear windshields of two privately owned vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex.” The affidavit states she allegedly also caused “extensive damage” to an Oklahoma City police car.

“[Johnson] broke the front windshield of the police car and used the machete to cause damage to the entire driver’s side of the vehicle,” the affidavit read.

While Johnson was being taken into custody, she was combative with officers. She allegedly spat a mouthful of pepper spray, blood and saliva into the eyes of one officer.

Johnson was arrested on complaints of malicious injury to property and placing body fluids on a government employee.