Woman who crashed into Edmond Ziggyz arrested for driving under influence of drugs

EDMOND, Okla. - A woman was arrested after she was caught on camera driving her car through a medical marijuana dispensary.

Leslie Peake, 57, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ziggyz near 15th and Broadway.

Store manager Chase Uhl was in the back watching the surveillance video as the car slowly crashed through the front glass doors and continued at the slow speed until it smashed into the displays and wall at the back of the store.

"I didn't know what to think at first, to be honest," Uhl said, "and when I saw a BMW in the middle of the store, it was a little alarming."

He rushed out to help her and said Peake was in a daze as though she had just woken up, still gathering her bearings. In fact, that's what he said she told him.

"She said she thinks she was asleep," Uhl said. He said her face was bleeding, possibly from when the airbags deployed.

"Went through two of our cases, and smashed our back shelving and all the mirrors," Uhl said, "messed up the car pretty good."

The shelves she crashed into hold popular items so Uhl said it was lucky it happened at a time no one was in the store.

Peake was taken away in an ambulance, then later booked into jail. She has previous convictions, including a DUI in Oklahoma County.