11-year-old cancer survivor earns Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES – For the second time this season, viewers were brought to tears by a touching performance on a national talent competition.

Last month, Kodi Lee earned the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent when he stunned judges and audience members with his rendition of ‘A Song for You.’ Lee, who is blind and autistic, brought everyone to their feet by the end of his performance.

Now, a second talented performer has earned a Golden Buzzer.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa, 11, began learning the violin after he was diagnosed with leukemia at just 4-years-old. He was bullied at school due to his chemotherapy treatments, so he decided to learn the violin as an outlet.

“I just didn’t want to be the kid with cancer. So now I’m the kid who plays the violin,” Butler-Figueroa said.

For his performance on America’s Got Talent, Butler-Figueroa played Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Stronger’ on the violin.

“I can tell you one thing, most people are bullied because they are better than the people who bully them,” Simon Cowell said, before hitting the Golden Buzzer.