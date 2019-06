OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting.

On Sunday, at around 1 a.m., police were called to a disturbance near SE 29th and Bryant.

Officials say during the disturbance, 30-year-old Baldomero Martinez, Jr. was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is Oklahoma City’s 36 homicide of the year.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.