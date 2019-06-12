A Recipe for Laughs: An Oklahoma comedian searches for the right ingredients for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCTAW, Okla. -- He works as a chef to pay the bills, so you can trust Andrew Rose to whip up a couple of good scrambled eggs in a jiffy, even if he is on vacation.

"Everything in breakfast is so quick," he says while stirring scrambled eggs on the stove.

But a visit to his dad's house in Choctaw isn't keeping him away from another set of recipes he keeps in a notebook that never leaves his side.

"I just write them all out," says Rose. "Like this, right here, says, 'I hate being a millennial."

Everything in here; observations, stories, sketch ideas, and jokes are a kind of cookbook for laughs.

"My dad's not good at Google."

"Like a different historical era for Shark Tank."

"My parents met at a Burger King," he says in one of his standup routines. "Yeah. I'm from Oklahoma and that's where they had their prom so it makes sense."

He never realized growing up that trying to make his uncle laugh meant anything.

But as little Andrew became big Andrew the chemistry of humor started baking a comedy cake.

"Everyone has a funny story," he points out. "It's just taking those anecdotes on stage."

He moved to Los Angeles almost two years ago hoping to work his way into a regular job as a stand-up comedian.

In another part of his routine, he says, "I love being a cook. I've learned a lot of things. One, women are a lot like grills. You're hot but I can never figure out how to turn you on."

If you want to be a good cook you hang out in a kitchen.

If you want to be good at standup comedy you get on the mic.

Rose says, "I got a job and started doing comedy when I could."

Andrew's humor has already made its way into a couple of comedy books.

He's still a chef to pay the bills but this weekend he's taking his comedy to headliner status, recording his first special back home in Oklahoma.

"We're filming it," he says. "It's going to be fun."

Edit and reduce, let simmer, make laugh.

Towards the end of his routine, he announces this fact, "Only sixty percent of people wash their hands after they leave the bathroom. The other forty percent are men."

The recipe for a good joke contains the right ingredients and timing just like the eggs he cooked for breakfast.

His career in comedy might still be in the oven but it's heating up.

The Andrew Rose Live comedy special takes place Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Paramount Theater, 701 W. Sheridan. Doors open at 7 p.m.

To order tickets prior to show time, click here.

Rose has promised a quarter of his gate on Saturday will go to the victims of Oklahoma's latest storms and flooding.

