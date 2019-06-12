Alleged serial burglar may have fled state after accused in Bethany

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - A man is on the run after police said they've connected him to a string of burglaries around Bethany and Oklahoma City.

A warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Nicco Kirk, accused of first-degree burglary, two counts of burglary in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and concealing stolen property greater than $2,500.

Last week, police said Kirk was caught on camera smashing through the glass door of a Bethany home, rifling through their belongings, then leaving with cash and valuables. Surveillance video even shows him return for more a couple minutes after driving away in the allegedly stolen vehicle.

The next day, police said he was seen in the backyard of a different home where there was evidence of a shooting, then two hours later he broke into another home with two sisters- one 12 years old, the other 20 years old- asleep inside.

Lt. Angelo Orefice said he crashed the stolen car out in Oklahoma City, but that didn't stop him.

"According to eyewitness statements, he hid the items from the crashed car, then someone showed up to pick him and he packed the hidden stuff inside," Lt. Orefice said.

Police said he was then caught on camera breaking into an Oklahoma City home and getting away with a number of guns.

"There was an assault rifle, I believe a lever action rifle and two pistols were taken," Lt. Orefice said.

Police are using DNA evidence in an effort to connect Kirk with at least five other area burglaries over the past month.

"When they get away with it, they always come back," said neighbor Vickie Cleveland. "But I hope they catch him."

Police have received information that Kirk fled the state when he learned he was wanted and is believed to be in California or Arizona.