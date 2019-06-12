× Amber Alert issued for missing infant

ARDMORE, Okla. — An amber alert has been issued for a missing 4 month old out of Ardmore. Police are looking for Leighton Williams and his father Danny Gordon.

Ardmore police say Gordon is driving a 2015 Black Dodge Challenger with tinted windows. It has the license plate BQS057.

They say Gordon forcibly took the child from his mother and tried to run her over with the car. Gordon told deputies he would not be returning the child.

He may be armed. If you see him, call 911 immediately.