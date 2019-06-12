Boren accuser reacts to former president’s resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - On Wednesday, The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents announced the Title IX issue between former President David Boren and the University of Oklahoma has been concluded, resulting in Boren’s resignation.

Last winter, allegations were dropped against the 78-year-old. Former students accused him of sexual misconduct during his time as OU’s president, prompting the university to hire a law firm to investigate.

One of those students was Jess Eddy, who served as Boren's aide nearly a decade ago.

“The reality is people can do great things. Be accomplished. Be successful. And also do bad things at the same time,” Eddy said.

Eddy shared his thoughts after Wednesday’s news broke.

“I think that it`s a good action for the health of the university. David Boren won`t be able to prey on students or staff any longer and that`s important,” Eddy said.

9 years ago, Eddy thought he was given the opportunity of a lifetime to be Boren’s aide. But he claims Boren inappropriately touched him in a Houston hotel room.

“There were a lot of high profile, powerful individuals that were aware and the public deserves to know that,” Eddy said.

Back in April, Boren’s attorney, Clark Brewster, told News 4 that Eddy's claims are "provably false," but Brewster did not give any documentation of what he claims to have uncovered during his own investigation.

While the university's title nine investigation has concluded, the OSBI's investigation into the sexual misconduct scandal continues.

“The university needs to take steps to move forward, to reform those offices and entities that exist to prevent this sexual misconduct at OU. Until those kinds of efforts are undertaken, and I see that I`m not gonna be satisfied with simply Boren’s resignation,” Eddy said.

Eddy also alleges sexual misconduct by then Vice President, Tripp Hall.

Boren is no longer allowed to speak on behalf of the university in any capacity.

He'll also lose his administrative assistant, a teaching assistant, his campus office and a parking space.