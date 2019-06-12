Building from the 1800s finds new life as Ardmore restaurant

ARDMORE, Okla. – A farm-to-table restaurant is breathing new life into a formerly vacant building in Ardmore.

In the late 1800’s, the building at 24 Mill St. in Ardmore was the home of the Berryhill Tin Shop. Employees at the business created everything from cisterns to cattle troughs until 1992.

It has since been turned into the Mill Street Tavern, a farm-to-table restaurant that aims to showcase the best of Ardmore.

“We saw that this building was just a perfect opportunity to bring alive our vision of showcasing the best produce, the best artists, the best people we have serving and producing our food, the best local chefs,” said Deborah Balak, co-owner of the business.