Carjacking, kidnapping in Tulsa leads to three arrests

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police arrested three people in connection to a carjacking and kidnapping that happened earlier this month.

On June 2, three people were involved in a kidnapping and violent carjacking at Studio 6 Motel near 41st and Memorial.

According to FOX 23, a taser was involved in the incident.

Police allege Chelsey Inman and Kameron Myers took a car while Colby Murphy held two victims captive for five hours.

All three were arrested Monday night and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiples complaints including robbery and kidnapping.

Myers is accused of being involved in another June carjacking, police say.