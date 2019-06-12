Enid family in shock after lightning strikes home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - "All of a sudden my ears ring, lights go out, I smell smoke and my first reaction is... I`m not sure what`s happened," said Enid resident Doug Stafford.

One moment, Stafford was ironing his clothes for a trip and the next he saw a burned out electrical box on his wall.

"There was no rain, just a loud boom," he said, "Came out and tried to make sure my kids weren`t out here... and that`s when I discovered lightning had hit our yard," said Stafford.

Lightning struck a 40-foot Sycamore tree, then spread through the rest of his yard.

Even making it into the garage, burning out the sprinkler system.

"It was not plugged in, however, it caused extensive damage to the sheetrock- putting the hole in the sheetrock," said Stafford.

It knocked over and destroyed many things along the way, also tripping 6 breakers.

"It also blew out our garage door opener up here, our cover is over there," he said. "Came underground through the sprinkler system, this sprinkler was set up like this, and when it came out it had been knocked over. Electricity went through that and then cause that to explode," said Stafford.

Stafford isn't alone.

Trevor Morr, the owner of Intercept Lightning Protection, says this is not unusual.

He emphasized the importance of being prepared.

"Lightning will choose anything to help its journey to the ground- that`s where it`s looking to go. Unfortunately, it will create fires and explode things in its journey- that’s why it's important to have lightning protection," Morr said.

Stafford says he's just thankful everyone walked away unharmed.

"When you watch movies or you think about a bombing and that impact and that noise and the ringing of the ears... it was scary," he said.

Morr added if you are hiring someone to install lightning protection, you need to make sure they are an L.P.I. certified master installer.

"That means they know the proper things to install," said Morr.