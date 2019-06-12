Final report on fatal Oklahoma oil rig explosion to be released 

QUINTON, Okla. – A final report on a 2018 oil rig explosion that killed five workers in Quinton is set to be released to the public.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board will release the 158-page report.

On January 22, 2018, five men were killed after a drilling rig exploded outside of Quinton.

Authorities say there were 22 workers on the well site, which was being drilled by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy, at the time of the explosion.

Officials identified the victims as 35-year-old Josh Ray, 29-year-old Matthew Smith, 26-year-old Cody Risk, 60-year-old Parker Waldridge and 55-year-old Roger Cunningham.

Officials with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office say that the remains of all five workers were found in the last place the men were seen working, which is where the fire initially started.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that all five died of burns and smoke inhalation.

An initial report released by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission claims that there was an uncontrolled release of gas that caught fire. It also states that an employee attempted to shut down the well, but could not.

Now, more than a year later, families of the victims have been frustrated with the lack of answers.

The final report is expected to have highly technical explanations for the explosion.

It should also provide insight into not only how the crews are trained for emergencies like the 2018 incident, but it’s also expected to address multiple problems with workers on the rig being properly trained to deal with the problems that arose on the rig the morning of the fatal explosion.

The board will also likely make recommendations on how to keep events like that from happening in the future.