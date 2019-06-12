Kevin Durant Has Surgery For Achilles Injury

Former OKC Thunder star Kevin Durant posted on Instagram Wednesday he had successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Durant injured his right Achilles on Monday in Golden State’s 106-105 win over Toronto in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

There’s no timetable yet for how long he’ll be out, but an Achilles injury can keep athletes up to a year or more to return.

Here is what Durant wrote on his Instagram post:

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY

My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.

Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.

Its just the way things go in this game and I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W.
It’s going to be a journey but I’m built for this. I’m a hooper
I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering  with dub nation while they do it.

