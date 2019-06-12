Military history abounds at Grady County event

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Fans of military history will not want to miss an upcoming show at the Grady County Fairgrounds.

On June 22 and 23rd, the Heartland Militaria Show will take place at the Grady County Fairgrounds.

Organizers say guests will be able to see Oklahoma’s largest all military collectible show, which features some rare military items from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and the Korean War.

During the event, there will be 300 tables of military history items that will be for sale, for trade and just for display. Organizers say an expert will also be on site to help with appraising militaria items.

General admission is $10 for adults, while children 12-years-old and under are free. Veterans, law enforcement officers and firefighters will be able to get in for $9.

