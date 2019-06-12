Mother shocked after 6-year-old son dropped off in wrong neighborhood by school bus

TULSA, Okla. – A mother was shocked after receiving a call from police that her 6-year-old son had walked to Walgreens for help after he was dropped off in the wrong neighborhood by his school bus.

“I was in complete shock. My heart sank. I just immediately started crying,” said Anna Moore.

Moore says her son, Carter, was supposed to be dropped off after summer school at Pembrooke Park, but instead, the school bus driver dropped him off a quarter of a mile away in the wrong neighborhood.

“My husband came here after school and he was waiting for over an hour and he never showed up,” Moore told FOX 23.

Moore said Broken Arrow police called her about her son, saying someone called 911 when they saw her little boy crossing the street to get to Walgreens.

“He was able to tell the officer how to get home and they brought him home,” she said.

Union Public Schools released a statement following the incident:

“It was a case of a bus driver driving a new route on the first day of summer school who experienced some confusion about where the child was to be dropped off. Being dropped off at Walgreen’s is not in keeping with district policy.”

The next day, she says Carter had a new bus driver and the district told her they’d be reviewing their school bus policies.

“Who knows what could have happened. We just want parents to know that, just make your kids be aware. Where do you live? What’s your phone number?” Moore said. “We’re trying to work with him so he knows at least one of our phone numbers.”