New Piedmont home benefits veterans and their families through ‘Folds of Honor’

PIEDMONT, Okla.-It has taken nearly a year but a new home in Piedmont will benefit veterans and their families.

Neal McGee homebuilder broke ground in July, 2018, on a new home in Windmill Park Estates.

That home is now complete and ready for sale.

The difference with this new home on the market is it will benefit Folds of Honor Oklahoma City.

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to America’s fallen and disabled service member’s spouses and children.

The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage. It will also have an open floor plan, Energy Efficient features, large breakfast area, an oversized island in the kitchen, and a master suite with a Jacuzzi Tub and walk-in shower.

The home features: