Newcastle Police arrest fugitive wanted for 16 counts of burglary, other charges
NEWCASTLE, Okla. – The Newcastle Police Department says they have caught up with a fugitive wanted for 16 counts of burglary and other charges.
Officials say Angela Danielle Beson was wanted for burglary, DUI, and Battery on a Police Officer.
Investigators gained information that Beson was hiding out at a residence in Newcastle.
Newcastle Police Officers went to the residence on Rose Lane and found Beson hiding in a barn.
Beson was arrested without incident, and booked into jail.