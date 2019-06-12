Newcastle Police arrest fugitive wanted for 16 counts of burglary, other charges

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – The Newcastle Police Department says they have caught up with a fugitive wanted for 16 counts of burglary and other charges.

Officials say Angela Danielle Beson was wanted for burglary, DUI, and Battery on a Police Officer.

Investigators gained information that Beson was hiding out at a residence in Newcastle.

Newcastle Police Officers went to the residence on Rose Lane and found Beson hiding in a barn.

Beson was arrested without incident, and booked into jail.

