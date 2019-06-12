Officials warning Oklahomans about rise of marijuana laced with PCP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma are on the lookout for marijuana laced with other drugs following a shocking case in Edmond.

In Edmond, a teenager was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a baby outside of a Crest grocery store. Police say he also beat customers' cars and even tried to bend a parking sign in half with his bare hands.

When he was confronted by investigators, the teen blamed laced marijuana for his behavior.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says marijuana is much stronger now than in the past. However, officials say they are also seeing a rise in the number of people lacing pot with PCP or acid, which is known as dipping.

“It’s a very unpredictable drug, but it’s an evil drug,” said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics. “They want that marijuana with the extra kick.”

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the mixture can trigger erratic and even dangerous behavior.

“It can cause very violent hallucinations,” said Woodward. “It can cause paralysis of the pain centers in the brain, so oftentimes they don’t feel pain.”

“A lot of people describe it as the user had superhuman strength that they couldn’t be controlled, that’s the characteristic of PCP because they just don’t feel the pain that would normally stop a sober individual,” said Woodward.

Woodward says investigators have already identified and outlawed two new types of PCP that are on the streets in Oklahoma.

“That would indicate to us that there’s more out there and more use of PCP now than maybe even 5-10 years ago,” said Woodward.

Now, they need the public's help to get it off the streets before anyone else gets hurt.

“It’s just something the public needs to be aware of that there could be marijuana out there that has been dipped in PCP,” said Woodward.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics works with local departments to keep these drugs off the streets.

They ask for the public’s help to find out who’s distributing laced marijuana.