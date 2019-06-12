OHP: Man driving over 100 mph crashes vehicle, taken to hospital

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man driving over 100 miles per hour was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle.

It happened Tuesday at around 6:40 p.m. on SH 10 in the city limits of Wann.

According to a trooper’s report, the 29-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on the highway when an OHP radar clocked him driving at 118 mph.

That’s when his vehicle departed the roadway to the right, striking a fence post.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries but was stable.

OHP officials say the cause of the crash was due to an unsafe speed/exceeding the legal limit.