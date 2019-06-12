OHP: Man driving over 100 mph crashes vehicle, taken to hospital

Posted 6:49 am, June 12, 2019, by

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man driving over 100 miles per hour was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle.

It happened Tuesday at around 6:40 p.m. on SH 10 in the city limits of Wann.

According to a trooper’s report, the 29-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on the highway when an OHP radar clocked him driving at 118 mph.

That’s when his vehicle departed the roadway to the right, striking a fence post.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries but was stable.

OHP officials say the cause of the crash was due to an unsafe speed/exceeding the legal limit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.