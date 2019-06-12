× Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma agency will soon be looking for a new leader.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh announced that he was resigning from his position immediately, officials confirmed to News 4.

“For the last three years, five months and four days I’ve had the honor of leading this organization, rightly or wrongly,” Allbaugh was quoted as saying by NewsOK. “It’s been a challenge, but as the good book says, every season has its time.”

Allbaugh was appointed as the interim director of the agency in January of 2016, but was permanently appointed to the position of director in July of 2016.

Under Allbaugh’s leadership, the Department of Corrections has continually asked for additional funding in order to make critical repairs and increase the salaries of agency employees.

During Wednesday’s DOC board meeting, Allbaugh also announced plans to retire effective July 1.