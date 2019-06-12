PAW Patrol Live! coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center this winter

TULSA, Okla. – A popular Nickelodeon show is coming to life in Tulsa this winter!

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” is a music-filled and action-packed production that features the heroic pups from the top-rated animated Nickelodeon series PAW Patrol.

The performance is interactive and encourages the audience to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles.

It will be held Saturday, December 28, at 2 p.m.; Sunday, December 29 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and, Monday, December 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. and start at $28.

Click here for more information.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is also coming to the Cox Convention Center this fall.