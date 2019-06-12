Police: Sexual assault case involving El Reno students turned over to DA’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - Police in El Reno confirm they are recommending charges to be filed against three teenagers in connection to a claim of sexual assault.

Major Kirk Dickerson, assistant chief of police with the El Reno Police Department, told News 4 that the case has been presented to the juvenile district attorney in Canadian County. Police are seeking charges of lewd acts to a child under 16 against two 17-year-old boys, while a 16-year-old boy could face a charge of assault and battery.

El Reno superintendent Craig McVay confirmed the incident, reported by a fellow student, was brought to their attention at the end of the school year.

"It’s all juveniles. It’s all our students and, like I said, we’re pretty limited on what we can talk about," McVay said. "The incident allegedly occurred in our wrestling room."

The wrestling building is the former YMCA building at 2200 Babcock Drive in El Reno. McVay said they conducted an internal investigation and are continuing to work with police.

"We have interviewed all of our personnel. We have interviewed a number of students who were allegedly in the building. There’s a lot to that," he said. "I think it’s pretty safe to say that we want to make sure we’re taking this very seriously. We’re talking with local authorities about who was supposed to be where. There’s still some things out there that we’re investigating."

McVay could not confirm whether disciplinary actions have been taken against students or employees, but he said there is video capturing the incident in question.

"We were under the impression that we did not have video on there," he said. "Turns out that we did and, as part of our investigation, we found the video and we turned all of that over to the El Reno Police Department."

News 4 reached out to the Canadian County District Attorney's office multiple times Wednesday for a comment on the recommended charges. We have not heard back yet.