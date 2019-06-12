Purcell pastor and his congregation hung out to dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - Rev. Ricky McNeal of Purcell First Baptist Church Santa Fe is fed up with a local painter, Vincent Holly.

Rev. McNeal and his small-but-mighty congregation are on a crusade to recoup their tithing money from Holly.

They hired him to give their church a makeover.

He wasted no time cashing their check but seems to be taking his time with the paint job.

Rev. McNeal added, “Far as I can tell, Mr. Hines, all he's done is power wash the house.”

And according to the reverend, Holly’s given one excuse, after another, including a text about his seatbelt not working.

“I said, ‘What does a seatbelt have to do with you doing this job at our church?’

At that point, Rev. McNeal tells News 4 he asked Jesus to take the wheel.

“I said, ‘Lord, tell me what to do,' and he was like 'contact Scott Hines, Channel 4, In Your Corner,’” he said. “You were God approved.”

Endorsed, and on the move, we dropped by Vincent Holly's home in Slaughterville.

He saw us coming and bolted back inside to hide.

The reverend was not having any of it.

“You need to come to the door [because] we're going to get the Police out here, and they'll make you come out,” he added with intense emotion. “Come to the door and be a man.”

Holly never showed his face, but he did try to explain the delay, chalking it up to poor health, and the weather.

He did remind us he did do a tiny bit of the work, which makes him entitled to a cut of the cash.

We got out of there, and let the two men hash things out face to face.

They couldn't agree on a number.

At the end of the day, Vincent Holly already spent the church's funds but says he is willing to work out a payment plan.