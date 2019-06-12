Some Oklahoma farmers dealing with dry ground after flooding destroys crops

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Farmers along the Verdigris River say they are out thousands of dollars following historic flooding in the area.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Jeff Sanders had to paddle a canoe over his crops.

Now, the soil is dry and cracked without a crop in sight.

“This is 100% my livelihood. If I don’t have this, I don’t have nothing,” Sanders told KJRH. “Without a crop, I don’t have anything here.”

After hundreds of acres of his farmland were damaged by the floodwaters, Sanders hopes that some of the crops can still be saved.

Sanders says he is going to try to plant again, but he has no idea how much damage was done to the soil.