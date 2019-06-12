State leaders launch website that shows how Oklahomans taxpayer dollars are spent

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans will now have an easy way to understand how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt announced the launch of Oklahoma Checkbook, which is an easy-to-navigate site so they can see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.

“Since day one, I have said we need to put our state government checkbook online so the people of Oklahoma can hold their agencies and elected officials accountable,” said Stitt. “Oklahoma Checkbook creates a level of accountability and transparency within Oklahoma’s government that is unprecedented. I look forward to seeing how this user-friendly tool helps keep us on track to becoming a top ten state in budget transparency.”  

Officials say it is a way to be transparent with voters, while also providing a way to uncover potential accounting errors in state government.

Residents can check out the site here.

