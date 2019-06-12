Stillwater police continue to investigate ‘SWATting’ prank call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla.- Stillwater police say a threatening 911 call that prompted police to swarm an apartment complex was all a hoax.

It's a dangerous prank known as 'SWATting.'

According to police, dispatchers received a call from a male subject at the Prime Place Apartments on Sunday morning stating he had several hostages and several pipe bombs lying around in the area.

Dispatcher: "Stillwater Police Department, may I help you?"

Caller: "Yes, I have five hostages here with me and I want 10K or I'm going to kill every single one of them."

Dispatcher: "What, sir?"

Caller: "I want money and I have pipe bombs all around the area."

Nothing was found at the apartment complex when police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

In some swatting cases, the calls are coming from far away, even another country.

Police are trying to pinpoint the caller's location and the FBI may be of assistance in the investigation.