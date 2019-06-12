Stillwater police release ‘swatting’ 911 calls, work to find suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Stillwater police have a tall order in front of them but are determined to find the person who called in a "swatting hoax" to the city's emergency system.

"Swatting" often involves video gamers who get angry at someone they're competing with online and call into 911 in that person's hometown, telling authorities that person is planning a bombing or some other instance that requires a heavy police presence like a swat team.

It happened in Stillwater on Sunday.

Today, police released those 911 calls.

On the call, the "swatter" told the police, "I have five hostages here with me and I want 10K or I'm going to kill every single one of them."

Then he goes on to make further threats and ups the amount he wants for the release of the hostages.

" I've shot one in the chest with a handgun, I have a bunch of pipe bombs lying around the whole area, and if you don't bring me 20-K I'm going to kill every single one of them."

Of course, police in Stillwater responded in force, but nothing was found at the apartment complex where the caller said he was with the hostages.

"Swatting" is a hoax that has turned deadly in other parts of the country.

A man in Wichita, Kansas was shot and killed when a "Swatter" told police the man's house was the scene of a murder-hostage situation.

The man had no idea why police were there, didn't respond to their commands and was shot.

The "swatter" was eventually found and is now spending 20 years in prison.

Police in Stillwater are hoping to have the same success finding the person who called in the hoax to them.

It came be challenging to find them because sometimes those calls come from different states and even different countries.

We'll keep you posted on their investigation.