× Amber Alert canceled: Search continues for man accused of taking baby, attempting to run over infant’s mother

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a 4-month-old is safe following an Amber Alert, but the man accused of taking the infant is still on the run.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Danny Gordon, described as a black male, forcefully took 4-month-old Leighton Williams from his mother in Ardmore on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Gordon may be the father of the victim.

An Amber Alert was issued around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office canceled the Amber Alert, saying the baby boy was found safe and in good condition. He is in protective custody with the Tahlequah Police Department.

Authorities say the search continues for Gordon, however, who is driving a black 2015 Dodge Challenger with the Oklahoma license plate BQS057. The vehicle has tinted windows.

Gordon is accused of taking the infant from his mother and then attempting to run her over with his vehicle.

If you have any information on Gordon’s whereabouts, call 911.