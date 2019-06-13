Budweiser bringing viewers to tears with touching tributes to stepdads

Budweiser is known to have touching commercials for the Super Bowl featuring Clydesdale horses and puppies, but now the beer company is bringing viewers to tears with its new Father’s Day commercial.

While families are celebrating father’s this Sunday, the company doesn’t want you to forget the dads that might not be blood relatives.

“On a day when the world celebrates fathers, Budweiser wants to shine an unexpected light on fatherhood. That’s why this Father’s Day, Budweiser is toasting stepfathers who love their stepchildren like their own,” Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser, told TODAY Food by email.

In the latest video, three stepchildren talk about their relationships with their stepfathers. In the end, there’s a big surprise for each stepfather.

“This Father’s Day, share your story about a father that stepped up. For every story, Budweiser will donate $1 to The Stepfamily Foundation to support blended families,” the video says.

The stories need to be shared on Budweiser’s social media post before June 17.