Business celebrating 50th anniversary by sponsoring free, discounted dog adoptions at OKC Animal Welfare event

OKLAHOMA CITY – A business in Norman is celebrating its 50th anniversary by sponsoring free and discounted dog adoptions at the OKC Animal Welfare this weekend.

On Saturday, the first 50 dog adoptions will be free at the event thanks to Floyd’s RV. All adoptions after the initial 50 will be $30.

Animal welfare officials say the sponsorship is in celebration of the business’s 50th year in business.

Recently, the OKC Animal Welfare was housing 700 animals.

For some perspective, they’re only capable of housing about 277 dogs if they keep them in individual kennels.

All adoptable pets from the OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The event will be held at Floyd’s RV, 912 N. Adkins Hill Road in Norman, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.