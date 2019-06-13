× First responders on scene after man shot while riding horse

SPENCER, Okla. – First responders are on the scene after a man riding his horse was shot near NE 50th and Post Rd. Thursday evening.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Deputies say one man was shot in the chest while riding his horse.

The horse took off and was spotted by a passerby. The victim was found lying in his front yard.

The shooter has fled the scene. They have no description of the suspect at this time.

Nicoma Park Police are assisting with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department. Midwest City Fire and EMS are also responding.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.