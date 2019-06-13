× Former OU president David Boren releases statement after resigning, relinquishing affiliation

NORMAN, Okla. – Former University of Oklahoma president David Boren released a statement following his resignation at the conclusion of a Title IX issue.

On Wednesday, The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents announced the Title IX issue between former president David Boren and the University of Oklahoma has been concluded. This resulted in the 78-year-old’s resignation and relinquished his affiliation with the university.

Former students accused him of sexual misconduct during his time as OU’s president, prompting the university to hire a law firm to investigate.

One of those students was Jess Eddy, who served as Boren’s aide nearly a decade ago.

Eddy shared his thoughts after Wednesday’s news broke.

“I think that it`s a good action for the health of the university. David Boren won`t be able to prey on students or staff any longer and that`s important,” Eddy said.

Back in April, Boren’s attorney, Clark Brewster, told News 4 that Eddy’s claims are “provably false,” but Brewster did not give any documentation of what he claims to have uncovered during his own investigation.

Boren released this statement Thursday:

“I deeply love the University of Oklahoma. The over 24 years I served at the University were the most rewarding years of my life. I will always be a supporter of the University and care about the university family. Last year, I came under a personal attack that was so vicious and relentless that it defied my comprehension. As I wrote to the Regents, I felt that it was best to resolve this matter rather than continue a battle which was damaging lives and the University itself. While I was tempted to pursue a continued battle to protect my reputation and demonstrate that I was innocent of any wrongdoing, I felt it was best for the University and all concerned for me to suggest a resolution

to end this divisive and unfair controversy. I have only the best wishes for the University going forward.”

While the university’s Title IX investigation has concluded, the OSBI’s investigation into the sexual misconduct continues.

Boren is no longer allowed to speak on behalf of the university in any capacity.

He loses his administrative assistant, a teaching assistant, his campus office and a parking space.