Google announces $600M expansion to Oklahoma data center

PRYOR, Okla. – Google has announced it will be expanding its data center in Oklahoma.

According to Google, the continued investment comes to a total of more than $3 billion, with increased local employment to more than 500 people.

On Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the additional investment of $600 million in Oklahoma at the data center campus in Pryor. Google also announced a $6 million grant to the National 4-H Council to support computer science education in its Oklahoma chapters and other chapters across the country.

Google officials say this is part of the company’s $13 billion investment to expand data centers across the U.S.

“We’re proud to make another $600 million investment in the great community of Mayes County,” Pichai said. “The Pryor Data Center is part of the engine that makes it possible for Google to help billions of people around the world. We look forward to being a part of this community for years to come.”

In 2007, Google announced plans for the Oklahoma data center and opened the $600 million facility in 2011.

Since then, Google expanded the center in 2012, 2016, and 2018.