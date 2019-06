× House destroyed by fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A home in southwest Oklahoma City appears to be a total loss following a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters rushed to a house fire near S.W. 25th and Blackwelder.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they say heavy smoke and flames stopped them from initially going inside the structure.

Fortunately, officials say everyone was able to make it out safely.