Inmate injured after falling into Choctaw County culvert

Posted 1:30 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, June 13, 2019

HUGO, Okla. – An inmate was rushed to an area hospital after falling into a culvert near Hugo.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park told KXII that a Pushmataha County inmate had to be flown to an area hospital on Wednesday morning after falling 15 feet.

Officials say the inmate was part of a trash crew working near a creek when he slid down 15 feet into a culvert.

The inmate suffered minor back injuries and was released from the hospital a few hours later.

