Lake Road reopens to traffic after Ponca City flooding

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Although residents in northern Oklahoma have been dealing with damage for historic flooding for weeks, there is some good news for some residents in Ponca City.

Officials say part of Lake Road in Ponca City opened to traffic on Thursday.

In May, the rushing floodwaters took out part of the road.

Since then, road crews have filled in the destroyed area with rock so vehicles will be able to drive on it.

Officials say that area of Lake Road will remain rock until it can be repaved. Repaving is expected to begin in about a month.