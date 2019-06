× Logan County Sheriff’s Office looking for escapee, person of interest

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A search is underway for an inmate who walked away from a county crew.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Adam Quilimaco was discovered missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, Quilimaco walked away from the crew.

Officials are also looking for Melissa Grayson, who is a person of interest and may have helped him escape.

If you have any information, call (405)282-4100.