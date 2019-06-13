Man arrested after allegedly assaulting motel manager, driving truck into room

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Authorities in Muskogee say a man was taken to the county jail on Tuesday morning following a violent outburst at a local motel.

Officials say 35-year-old Kyle Ford was arrested on complaints of assault and battery, second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, kidnapping, endangering police officers while eluding them, running a roadblock and resisting arrest.

Investigators tell the Muskogee Phoenix that the complaints stem from a crime spree that started at the Catalina Motel early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it started when Ford kicked in the door to his wife’s motel room. When the motel manager attempted to repair the door, Ford allegedly attacked him.

“I was trying to fix the door, and he came up and started beating me. He took the drill and hit me in the stomach with it, and then the face. I was lucky it didn’t go inside or that I didn’t lose an eye,” Baghirath Jinwala told the newspaper.

After the alleged assault, Ford reportedly got in his truck and slammed it into the building. He then forced his wife into the truck and led officers on a chase.