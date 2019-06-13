Motorcycle group signs petition regarding cardiologist charged with second-degree murder

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – A large group of motorcycle enthusiasts is asking the Oklahoma County District Attorney to avoid entering a plea agreement in a highly publicized fatal crash.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to I-35, between 15th and 33rd, following a deadly crash.

Authorities say Bryan Frank Perry was driving a 2013 Mercedes northbound when he hit a motorcycle, killing 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa.

According to court documents, Perry told investigators that “he knew he hit something” but continued driving anyway.

“The driver of the Mercedes continued on northbound, ran off the road on the east side of the interstate where he struck a light pole, which caused the vehicle to become disabled,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say they believe Perry had been drinking, and that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected.

Court documents state that Perry, a cardiologist, did not call for help or render aid to Rappa following the crash.

Perry was ultimately charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The motorcycle group gave District Attorney David Prater a signed petition that says, in part, “considering the defendant’s history and the gravity of the current charges, we the motorcycle community, strongly urge you not to engage in plea negotiations for lesser charges.”

They hope the case will send a strong signal about the seriousness of drunk driving, especially for bikers who are more vulnerable on the road.

Perry’s next pretrial conference is set for July 24.