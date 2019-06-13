× Oklahoma lawyers giving free legal advice to those affected by recent storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma lawyers are giving free legal advice to those affected by recent storms.

Legal help will be available to Oklahomans impacted by recent storms in Canadian, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

The assistance is through the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Disaster Relief program and a partnership with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma (LASO), Oklahoma Indian Legal Services (OILS) and the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

Lawyers will help storm victims with securing FEMA and other government benefits; life, medical and property insurance claims; home repair contracts and contractors; replacement of wills and other vital legal documents destroyed in the disaster; consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures; mortgage-foreclosure problems and landlord-tenant problems.

According to the Oklahoma Bar Association, representation beyond basic information may require the client and attorney to enter into a separate agreement.

For the next several weeks, lawyers will also be able to speak to storm victims in person at FEMA-coordinated multi-agency resource centers and disaster recovery centers.

Click here for assistance with legal help, or to complete a short legal assistance form, call 888-602-8494 to leave contact information for a follow-up.