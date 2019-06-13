× OU announces reduction in force

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma announced today a reduction in 69 employee positions, focused primarily on the Norman Campus and CART bus system employees.

The reductions reflect a transfer in the operation of the CART bus system to the City of Norman, the transition of the Lawton Clinic in early August to Comanche County Hospital, and additional operations and marketing reductions related to a restructuring that has been under review for the past 45 days.

“These actions are only occurring because they are necessary and ensure the future health of the university. We are mindful of our students and the financial realities they face. Because so many of our students borrow substantial amounts of money to finance their education, we have a responsibility to remain affordable while providing the excellence they demand,” said Joseph Harroz Jr., OU Interim President.

“These employees are co-workers, dear friends and, in many cases, long-time contributors to the success of OU. They have families and lives we know will be changed by this reduction action. We are committed to assisting them in the transition with severance and benefits,” Harroz said.

In some cases, OU employees who operate the CART system will remain on staff in order to continue the campus shuttle service. CART employees not retained by OU will have the opportunity to apply for positions with the new transit service operated by the City of Norman.

The system transition will occur August 2.

The university is retaining 14 drivers. The Lawton Clinic will transition in early August, impacting 13 employees.