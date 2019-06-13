Police searching for suspect after shooting at off-duty officers

BETHANY, Okla. – Officials are searching for one suspect and have one in custody after shots were fired at off-duty cops Thursday evening.

Officials say the confrontation occurred around 5:30 p.m. near NW 24th and College in Bethany.

Bethany police received a 911 call saying two off-duty officers, not from the metro area were in pursuit of two suspects.

Shots were fired at the two off duty officers.

One suspect arrested, but one suspect- who police believe to be the one who fired the shots- is still at large.

Oklahoma City police are assisting with Air One and K9s searching for the other suspect.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

