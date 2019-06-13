Sister speaks out after man identified in I-35 officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man shot and killed by police after shooting at vehicles on I-35 earlier this week has been identified.

“This is really hard for us to wait around and not know anything,' Danielle Mustin told News 4 back in 2017.

That was the first time News 4 spoke with Mustin, when her father was murdered by his girlfriend inside their NE OKC home.

Now, two years later, she’s dealing with more loss.

"I want people to know he was a really, really good guy. A really good boy," Mustin said.

This time, Mustin and her family are mourning the loss of her brother, 24-year-old Vincense Dewayne Williams Junior.

"He started firing at vehicles and that's when they had to put him down," Sam Brou told News 4 when he witnessed a chaotic scene involving Mustin’s brother.

It happened on I-35 near NE 10th on Monday. Williams was reportedly shooting at vehicles.

He was shot to death by police after dropping the gun, picking it back up and then facing the officers.

"It just didn't seem real but once it was brought to my attention that this is your little brother, there was no explanation. I didn't understand as to why it had to happen, what led it to happen,” Mustin said.

Williams has been arrested in recent years, mainly for drug possession.

Mustin said he’s been having a hard time with the death of their father after losing his mother to cancer just a few months before that.

"It just was a lot going on in his mind, in his life. He was so young. Honestly, I thought that he managed everything well. I don't understand what brought him to this point,” she said.

It’s a lot of heartbreak for her family, who is now trying to stay strong through yet another very difficult time.

"You never know what somebody is going through. So, just take your time with people and always reach out if you can. Because you just never know," Mustin said.

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the investigation.