× Statue of former OU president David Boren to remain following resignation

NORMAN, Okla. — University officials say there are no plans to remove the name or likeness of former OU president David Boren at this time following news of his resignation.

On Wednesday, OU regents announced, “the Title IX issue between David Boren and the University of Oklahoma has been concluded.” Boren chose to resign, which terminated the Presidential Transition Agreement and relinquishes his affiliation with the University of Oklahoma.

At the Norman campus, at least one statue and building have Boren’s name including the “David L. Boren Hall,” which is a residential hall.

Lauren Brookey, vice president of Marketing and Communications at OU, told News 4 the decision to not change any building names or campus structures may be subject to change pending the results of the investigation led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Boren or potential grand jury proceedings.

Joseph Teter, a student at OU, said news of the resignation came as a shock to him.

“If it’s true with everything that’s been said and if he gets charged criminally, then I don’t think that the school should associate with him anymore, but if it’s not, then I think he was a great president,” Teter said.

Dr. Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, chairman of the OU Board of Regents, released this statement on Boren’s resignation:

“We have worked very hard to bring to a close the Title IX issue between David Boren and the University of Oklahoma while respecting those individuals involved who desire to maintain their privacy. David Boren no longer has any relationship going forward with the University as a result of his resignation. The decision to accept his resignation terminates the Presidential Transition Agreement and brings this matter to a close. The University will now focus its energy and resources on strategic initiatives important to our community.”

While the university’s Title IX investigation has concluded, the OSBI’s investigation into the sexual misconduct continues.

Boren is no longer allowed to speak on behalf of the university in any capacity.

He loses his administrative assistant, a teaching assistant, his campus office and a parking space.

Boren released this statement Thursday:

“I deeply love the University of Oklahoma. The over 24 years I served at the University were the most rewarding years of my life. I will always be a supporter of the University and care about the university family. Last year, I came under a personal attack that was so vicious and relentless that it defied my comprehension. As I wrote to the Regents, I felt that it was best to resolve this matter rather than continue a battle which was damaging lives and the University itself. While I was tempted to pursue a continued battle to protect my reputation and demonstrate that I was innocent of any wrongdoing, I felt it was best for the University and all concerned for me to suggest a resolution

to end this divisive and unfair controversy. I have only the best wishes for the University going forward.”