× Suspect fatally shot by police after allegedly shooting at vehicles on I-35 identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – The man shot and killed after he was allegedly shooting at vehicles on I-35 in Oklahoma City earlier this week has been identified by police.

On Monday, just before 10:30 a.m., Oklahoma City police were called to the area near NE 10th St. and I-35 in reference to a man walking in the southbound lanes shooting at passing vehicles with a handgun.

When police confronted the man, they said he initially dropped the gun and put his hands up, but he picked it back up and faced the officers.

Police say that’s when Sgt. Wesley Parsons and Sgt. Dustin Fulton fired their guns, striking the suspect.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as Vincense Dewayne Williams Jr., 24, of Oklahoma City.

There were no reports of any injuries and police say no vehicles were struck.