Tulsa Rowing Club offering $1,000 for missing boat dock

TULSA, Okla. – A rowing club in Tulsa is offering a $1,000 reward for a missing boat dock.

The Tulsa Rowing Club tells FOX 23 that its floating boat dock disappeared when the Arkansas River first began to flood last month.

The dock was last spotted near I-44 in debris, but continued flooding caused it to be pushed somewhere further down the river.

The club is offering $1,000 for the dock, saying it holds special significance to them.

The dock has a Canadian maple leaf and the Olympic Rings on it after it was used during the Olympic Games a few years ago.