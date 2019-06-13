Tulsa to host IRONMAN triathlon

TULSA, Okla. – The city of Tulsa has been chosen to host the IRONMAN triathlon next year.

City and IRONMAN officials made the announcement Wednesday.

Tulsa was one of four finalist cities, beating out Fayetteville, Arkansas Des Moines, Iowa, and Memphis, Tennessee.

“This was a highly competitive process between our four finalist cities,” IRONMAN Chief Operating Officer Shane Facteau said. “But what stood out about Tulsa was that it could offer more to our athletes than just a place to compete. The cultural differences that make up this city was important to us, and was an important part of what we were looking for heading into 2020.”

The competition will come to Tulsa on May 31, 2020, and features 2.4 miles of swimming, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon, which will run through Tulsa and surrounding areas.